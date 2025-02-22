Zimbabweans more worried about unemployment than food or corruption

Zimbabweans are more worried about unemployment than food, health, education or corruption.

A survey by African think-talk, Afrobarometer, in which respondents were asked: “In your opinion, what are the most important problems facing this country that the government should address?”, 45% cited unemployment.

Food shortage came second at 32%, followed by health at 31%, education at 21%, water supply at 20% tied up with corruption also at 20%.

Nearly four in 10 adults (37%) said they were not employed and were looking for jobs, including almost half (46%) of young citizens.

Unemployment in Zimbabwe ranges from 5% to 95% depending on whom you listen to. Officially it was 21.8% in the third quarter of last year.

What is not disputed,however, is that 80% of the jobs in the country are in the informal sector.

More than 2.5 million Zimbabweans between the ages of 15 and 34 are not in employment, education, or training, according to the national statistics office.

