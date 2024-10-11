Zimbabweans against extension of presidential term in office

Nearly 80% of Zimbabweans are against the extension of the president’s term in office, according to a survey by Afrobarometer, an African think tank.

The country’s constitution says a president must serve a maximum of two five-year terms but the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to contest a third term.

Mnangagwa is currently serving his second term which ends in 2028.

The extension can only be effected through a constitutional amendment which must be ratified by the people through a national referendum.

Mnangagwa says he will stick to the constitution.

The survey, which involved 1 200 people, was carried out from 1-15 June.

More men than women and the more educated were opposed to the extension of the term limit.

