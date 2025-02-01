Zimbabwe unveils measures to curb informal sector

Zimbabwe has introduced a raft of measures aimed at promoting formalisation of the informal sector and tax compliance by the formal sector.

This follows complaints by the business sector that they are being driven out of business by the informal sector which is selling goods at a cheaper price than the formal sector.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the measures were aimed at levelling the playing field between the formal and informal sectors.

Huge retail chains such as Choppies, OK and N. Richards, have either reduced the number of branches or closed shop.

Below is the full statement issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

Continued next page

(152 VIEWS)