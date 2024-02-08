Zimbabwe Speaker warns CCC not to abuse Parliament

Zimbabwe Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has warned the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change not to abuse Parliament after one faction appointed a leader of the opposition in Parliament and another faction appointed its own.

The faction fronted by self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, which is now literally running the party, appointed Lynette Karenyi-Kore, one of the party’s vice-presidents when it was still known as the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, as its leader in the House but she claimed that she was not aware of the appointment.

On 24 January a Trust Mamombe who said he was the chief of staff of the party said the party had appointed Clifford Hlathwayo as leader of the opposition in the House.

Posting on his X handle yesterday,Mudenda said: “The CCC must be advised to put its house in order and never take the Parly for granted,recently,I received yet another letter from Mamombe saying Hon Hlatywayo will be leader of opposition in Parly whilst weeks ago,they did the same and said its Hon Karenyi-Kore,this must stop.”

A Tich Gwanzura responded: “You tolerated nonsense from the word go when u accepted Tshabangu as the CCC interim SG now deal with it.”

Tshabangu sprung up from nowhere last year claiming to be the interim secretary general of CCC and recalled several legislators whom he claimed were no longer members of the party.

Though party leader Nelson Chamisa and some of his lieutenants said Tshabangu was an impostor he beat them in court which allowed the recalls to stand. Tshabangu has literally been running the party since forcing Chamisa to quit the party last month saying that it had been infiltrated by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

CCC was formed two years ago and had no structures or a constitution. It also adopted a policy of strategic ambiguity to prevent ZANU-PF from infiltrating the party.

No one has so far challenged Chamisa to explain how the party was infiltrated when he said the new set up, where he was the only visible and known leader, was supposed to prevent such infiltration.

