Zimbabwe sets maize pre-planting price at US$335 a tonne

Zimbabwe sets maize pre-planting price at US$335 a tonne

Zimbabwe today announced a pre-planting price for maize of US$335 a tonne this season in an effort to shore up production of the staple and ensure that the country is food self-sufficient.

It has just produced 375 000 tonnes of wheat, 15 000 tonnes more than the national requirement.

Producer prices for other crops are:

Traditional grains                US$335  a tonne
Soyabean                            US$597.59 a tonne

Sunflower                             US$687.23 a tonne

Grade D cotton                    US$0.40 a kg

Grade C cotton                    US$0.41 a kg

Grade B cotton                     US$0.43 a kg

Grade A cotton                     US$0.46 a kg

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

