Zimbabwe sets maize pre-planting price at US$335 a tonne

Zimbabwe today announced a pre-planting price for maize of US$335 a tonne this season in an effort to shore up production of the staple and ensure that the country is food self-sufficient.

It has just produced 375 000 tonnes of wheat, 15 000 tonnes more than the national requirement.

Producer prices for other crops are:

Traditional grains US$335 a tonne

Soyabean US$597.59 a tonne

Sunflower US$687.23 a tonne

Grade D cotton US$0.40 a kg

Grade C cotton US$0.41 a kg

Grade B cotton US$0.43 a kg

Grade A cotton US$0.46 a kg

