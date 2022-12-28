Zimbabwe sets maize pre-planting price at US$335 a tonne

Zimbabwe today announced a pre-planting price for maize of US$335 a tonne this season in an effort to shore up production of the staple and ensure that the country is food self-sufficient.
It has just produced 375 000 tonnes of wheat, 15 000 tonnes more than the national requirement.
Producer prices for other crops are:
Traditional grains US$335 a tonne
Soyabean US$597.59 a tonne
Sunflower US$687.23 a tonne
Grade D cotton US$0.40 a kg
Grade C cotton US$0.41 a kg
Grade B cotton US$0.43 a kg
Grade A cotton US$0.46 a kg
(34 VIEWS)
0 Comments