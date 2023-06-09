Zimbabwe says it has enough foreign currency to meet all...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe says it has enough foreign currency to meet all bank customer needs

0

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe today said the country has enough foreign currency to meet all the needs of the banks’ customers.

It said so in response to reports in the social media that two banks, FBC Bank and BancABC, were deactivating international debit and credit cards.

Both banks have denied issuing such statements describing the reports as fake news.

The central bank said the foreign currency liquidity position was 60% in both cash and balances at corresponding banks.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a run on its local currency which is now officially trading at $5 086.33 to the United States dollar down from $2 611.1 at the beginning of this month.

(68 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in