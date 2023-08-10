Zimbabwe reviews tax-free threshold

Stories

Zimbabwe reviews tax-free threshold

0

Zimbabwe has reviewed upwards the tax-free threshold on local currency salaries with effect from this month, to increase disposable incomes for workers, and stimulate aggregate demand in the economy.

The tax-free threshold has been increased from $91 666 to $500 000, and the highest tax rate of 40 percent will now kick in on income from $15 million, up from $1 million.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development said due to high inflation and other macroeconomic changes, most workers now found themselves in the high tax bracket, which reduced their net incomes.

On the other hand, the review was intended to stimulate demand in the economy from the increased workers’ disposable income.

The government last reviewed pay-as-you-earn tax bands in January, but concessions granted then have since been eroded by inflation.

The new relief will be particularly welcomed by civil servants who were given a salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency components of their salaries last month, backdated to June.

The widened tax-free threshold means more take-home income for them across the board.-New Ziana

 

(27 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in