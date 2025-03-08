Zimbabwe ranked sixth most visited tourist destination in Africa in 2024

Zimbabwe was ranked the sixth most visited tourist destination in Africa in 2024, two notches below the Southern African regional powerhouse, South Africa, according to AfricaFactsZone.

Zimbabwe, which has been under United States sanctions for the past two decades, is facing a plethora of economic challenges, but its economy is expected to grow by 6% this year largely because of a good agricultural season.

It remains an attractive tourist destination because of its majestic Victoria Falls, a United Nations world heritage site which is also one of the seven wonders of the world. Victoria Falls receives about one million visitors every year.

North African countries dominated the list with Morocco at the top with 17.4 million visitors, followed by Egypt with 15.7 million and Tunisia with 10.25 million.

South Africa came fourth with 8.92 million visitors but interestingly 2.18 million of these visitors were from Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was placed at number 6 with 3 million visitors leaving the fifth spot to another North African country, Algeria which had 3.5 million visitors.

Despite the bad publicity that the country often receives, Zimbabwe has managed to attract high profile visitors, the most recent being 83-year-old former Manchester United football club legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

