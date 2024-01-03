Zimbabwe ranked among the best countries in the world in 2023 by US News and World Report

Zimbabwe, often regarded as a pariah state and even looked down upon by its own people, has been ranked one of the best countries in the world in 2023 by a United States publication, US News & World Report.

The ranking covered 87 countries with Zimbabwe coming in at number 76.

The study and model used to score and rank countries were developed by global marketing and communications services company WPP and its proprietary BAV brand analytics tool, and by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, specifically professor David Reibstein, in consultation with US News & World Report.

The Best Countries’ ranking was for its eighth year.

As part of the methodology, US News & World Report says: “A set of 73 country attributes – terms that can be used to describe a country and that are also relevant to the success of a modern nation – were identified.

“Various attributes and nations were presented in a survey of more than 17,000 people from across the globe from March 17 to June 12. Participants assessed whether they associated an attribute with a nation.

“Each country was scored on each of the 73 country attributes based on a collection of individual survey responses. The more a country was perceived to exemplify a certain characteristic in relation to the average, the higher that country’s attribute score, and vice versa. These scores were transformed into a scale that could be compared across the board.

“Attributes were grouped into 10 thematic subrankings that rolled into the Best Countries rankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life and Social Purpose. Subranking scores for each country were determined by averaging the scores that country received in each of the attributes comprising that subranking.”

Eight African countries qualified for the rankings with Egypt on top at number 34, followed by South Africa at number 46, Kenya at 59, Tunisia at 70, Ghana at 73, Cameroon at 78 and Algeria at 79.

Switzerland topped the list followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

China, the world’s second largest economy, was ranked 20.

See: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/methodology for the complete methodology.

