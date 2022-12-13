Zimbabwe ranked 22 among the world’s most welcoming countries

Zimbabwe has been ranked number 22 among the world’s most welcoming countries by United States news channel CNN.

The ranking is based on how many countries a country accepts without a visa, with a visa on arrival or with an electronic travel authorisation.

It is beaten by five countries in the Southern African Development Community:

Angola and Malawi both at number 1 with 198 countries,

Lesotho at number 5 with 194 countries,

Mozambique at number 7 with 192 and

Tanzania at number 13 with 169.

Zimbabwe beats South Africa which is placed number 55 with 83 countries,

Zambia at number 26 with 136,

Botswana number 38 with 103,

Namibia at 43 with 96 and

Eswatini at 46 with 93.

