Zimbabwe ranked 11th most advanced country in Africa

Zimbabwe has been named the 11th most advanced country in Africa according to information compiled by Insidermonkey using the 2022 global innovation index.

It says Zimbabwe has a gross domestic product of US$38 billion but its economy is primarily fuelled by the services sector.

Zimbabwe’s economy is however largely undocumented because it has the second largest informal economy in the world so transactions are generally conducted outside the formal banking system.

The top 10 African countries are:

South Africa Morocco Tunisia Botswana Kenya Egypt Ghana Namibia Senegal Tanzania

