Zimbabwe ranked 11th most advanced country in Africa

Zimbabwe has been named the 11th most advanced country in Africa according to information compiled by Insidermonkey using the 2022 global innovation index.

It says Zimbabwe has a gross domestic product of US$38 billion but its economy is primarily fuelled by the services sector.

Zimbabwe’s economy is however largely undocumented because it has the second largest informal economy in the world so transactions are generally conducted outside the formal banking system.

The top 10 African countries are:

  1. South Africa
  2. Morocco
  3. Tunisia
  4. Botswana
  5. Kenya
  6. Egypt
  7. Ghana
  8. Namibia
  9. Senegal
  10. Tanzania

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

