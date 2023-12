Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube today presented a $58.2 trillion budget for 2024, a 14-fold increase from this year’s $4.3 trillion.

He, however, said the economy is expected to shrink from 5.5% this year to 3.5% next year.

Inflation is projected to end the year at 20% and then fall to between 10% and 20% in 2024.

Revenue is expected to total $53.9 trillion leaving a deficit of $4.3 trillion.

Below is the minister’s budget statement read in Parliament today:

