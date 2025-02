The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released a list of 17 people that were arrested between 8 February and 11 February for possession of different types of drugs ranging from crystal meth to dagga.

Most of the people arrested are young people in their 30s with the youngest being 24 and the oldest 45.

Police are on a concerted campaign to fight against drug and substance abuse and are seeking the help of the public through their National Complaints Desk.

Below is the list:

