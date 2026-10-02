Zimbabwe one of the 27 countries in the world where the richest 0.1% has more wealth than the bottom 80%

Zimbabwe is one of the 27 countries in the world where the richest 0.1% of the population has more wealth than the bottom 80% combined.

According to information compiled using the 2024 World Inequality Database, nine out of the 27 countries are in Africa, the majority of them being in Southern Africa.

The nine African countries are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

South Africa has the widest gap with the richest 0.1% accounting for nearly 30 % of the country’s wealth while the bottom 80% have less than 5 %.

Zimbabwe is ranked number 12. The richest 0.1% hold 21% of the country’s wealth. The bottom 80% have 16%. The difference is held by those between 80% and 99.9%.

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