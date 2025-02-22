Zimbabwe ministers continue to fail to turn up for Question Time in Parliament

Twenty ministers and their deputies, and the two vice-presidents, failed to turn up for question time this week prompting the Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, to ask acting Leader of Government Business Amon Murwira whether there was any function that they had gone to attend or whether they had gone out of the country.

Murwira said some were on their way but others were attending an ICT function.

Mudenda, however, said there was no excuse for deputy ministers not to be there.

“I am aware that His Excellency, the President has indicated that deputies must take active roles in their ministries. One of them is to be in Parliament if the substantive minister is unavailable, the deputy minister must be here,” he said.

The attendance was better than last week when 27 ministers and their deputies did not turn up.

Those who were absent:

The Hon. Gen. Rtd. Dr. Chiwenga, the Vice President; Hon. Col. Rtd. K. C. D. Mohadi, the Vice President; Hon. Prof. M. Ncube, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Hon. K. D. Mnangagwa, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Hon. T. Machakaire, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. Mupamhanga Junior, the Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. O.C.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Minister of Defence; Hon. Levi Mayihlome, the Deputy Minister of Defence; Hon. M. Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Hon. D. Garwe, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Hon. Mazungunye, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Hon. W. Chitando, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon. P. Kambamura, the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon. F. M. Shava, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development; Hon. E. Moyo, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Hon. M. N. Ndlovu, the Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. Modi, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Hon. J. G. Moyo, the Minister of Energy and Power Development; Hon. Hon. Vangelis Peter Haritatos, the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement; Hon. D. Marapira, the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

