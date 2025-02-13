Zimbabwe legislator barred from asking what the government is doing about issues raised by disgruntled war veterans

Zimbabwe opposition legislator Agency Gumbo was yesterday barred from asking a question about what the government is doing about issues raised by disgruntled war veterans because it had nothing to do with the welfare of war veterans.

Gumbo had asked his question as a supplementary question to one that had been asked by ZANU-PF legislator Isaac Chinodakufa who wanted to know what was the government policy with regards to uplifting the lives of those who fought during the liberation struggle or make their lives comfortable?

After the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Monica Mavhunga had responded to Chinmodakufa,Gumbo asked: “As the Minister has rightfully stated, Section

84 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe stipulates that veterans of the liberation struggle must be given due recognition. That means that even the issues that are in the public domain must be given due recognition in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Recently we have heard unsettling sentiments which have been passed by the liberation war veterans regarding the state of affairs in this country, the state of citizens livelihoods in this country and they have made a call…….”

The Speaker interrupted asking Gumbo to ask his supplementary question, and he proceeded: “Following the sentiments passed by the war veterans in the public domain, what is the Ministry doing to ensure that these war veterans are given an ear, recognised and that their issues are addressed accordingly, particularly where they are calling for resignation of certain senior officers of the Government?”

The speaker said calling for resignation of certain members has nothing to do with the welfare of the war veterans.

ZANU-PF Chief Whip Pupurayi Togarepi said, Gumbo had brought politics to the House because ….the issue of war veterans was raised but when you go to the extent of political machinations…

Togarepi did not finish his contribution. The Speaker said that was why he ruled Gumbo out of order.

There has been tension within the war veterans after one of them, Blessed Runesu Geza, called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign because he had failed to live up to the promises he made in 2017 when he came to power.

“We are saying — as war veterans — enough is enough. You have shown that you have failed. It can’t get any worse,” Geza said.

“Corruption has become a security threat because these people are being protected by Emmerson. So, as war veterans, including masses, we are being asked, ‘Why did you give us this kind of a person? We no longer like him.’ So, we are pleading with you: Leave peacefully. If you don’t, people will use the constitution for you to go.”

The elected war veterans leadership has distanced itself from Geza’s statement.

Geza is now facing criminal charges and is reportedly on the run.

