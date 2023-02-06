Zimbabwe Independent MP says he is ZANU-PF

Outspoken independent legislator Temba Mliswa told Parliament last week that he is still ZANU-PF but is outside the party.

He told Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Settlement Chikwinya: “May I set the record straight. I am still ZANU-PF but I am outside ZANU-PF.”

Mliswa was first elected to Parliament in 2013 under a ZANU-PF ticket and became chairman of the party for Mashonaland West but was fired in 2015.

He, however, stood as an independent candidate and won the Norton seat in 2016 and retained the seat in the 2018 elections again as an independent.

