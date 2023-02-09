Zimbabwe implementing free primary education in stages because it does not have enough money

Zimbabwe is implementing free primary education in stages because it does not have enough money, Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu told Parliament yesterday.

She said her ministry had been allocated only US$6.3 million and this was not enough.

“As the National Assembly, we approved the budget. We have sat down before the end of the year with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to analyse the budget to check on the amounts that were allocated to the Ministry in terms of funding the education sector in this country,” she said.

“After a deep analysis of the figures, it is quite clear that we can start the implementation of the programme. However, it should be implemented in a staggered manner because we do not have enough resources to immediately implement that policy.

“So this is the process that we are going through. We have the figures on the table and we are looking forward to you to approve a supplementary budget if it is possible for you Hon. Members to make sure that our children access free education.

“We worked together with the Deputy Minister of Finance before the end of the year. We have the figures and we have got USD6.3 million and that USD6.3 million is not enough. It is not enough but we have to start the implementation because the Constitution says so and the Education Act says so.”

Full debate:

HON. CHINYANGANYA: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir for indulging me. My question is directed to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. Towards the end of 2022, the Government promised that it was going to roll out free basic education. What has the Government done so far to implement that?

THE MINISTER OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION (HON. DR. E. NDLOVU): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. I would like to thank the Hon. Member for raising that question which is really pertinent. He has asked about the payment of free education. We wish to pay school fees and give our children free education. It is unfortunate that this House…

THE HON. SPEAKER: Just a point of order, Hon. Chikwinya hatina Amai muParliament. Hamugone kutaura kuti taurai Amai. Withdraw that statement.

HON. CHIKWINYA: It was out of pure respect because she is of the same age with my mother. I withdraw Mr. Speaker Sir.

THE HON. SPEAKER: Order, order tomorrow you may call me Baba.

Continued next page

(11 VIEWS)