Zimbabwe GDP has grown from $16 billion under Mugabe to $50 billion under Mnangagwa but what do we have to show for this?

I have always been fascinated by Joseph Hanlon’s book on Mozambique entitled: Do bicycles equal development in Mozambique. It is about whether ordinary Mozambicans are benefitting from the country’s gross domestic product growth which at one time averaged 10% a year for 10 years or so yet the ordinary Mozambican had nothing to show for this growth.

The same question is now being asked about Zimbabwe. According to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe’s economy has grown from $16 billion under former President Robert Mugabe, who was removed from power in 2017, to over $50 million under President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now under fire for trying to extend his term in office.

The question about what Zimbabwe has achieved was asked in the Senate by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Masvingo provincial chairman Senator Robson Mavenyengwa.

Interestingly, as a way of explaining what Zimbabwe had gained, Murwira said that Zimbabwe’s doctrine had six things:

the country is built by its owners, we are a friend to all and an enemy to none, Zimbabwe is open to business, come and invest. leaving no one and no place behind, let us work together the revolution for the minds speak, well knowing who you are ,and Zimbabwe will forever be a sovereign independent State

Is this what we have to show?

Q & A:

HON. SEN. MAVENYENGWA: Thank you Mr. President of the Senate, my question is directed to the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon. Prof. Murwira. I want to find out from the Minister that ever since the First Republic, we heard them talking about engagement and the re-engagement thrust. To date, in terms of engagement and re-engagement policy, what have we achieved as a country?

THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE (HON. PROF. MURWIRA): Thank you Mr. President Sir. I thank Hon. Mavenyengwa for the question. He wants to find out what has been the results of the engagement and re-engagement process in the Second Republic. We are re-affirming the friendship of those we already have and those countries that had disengaged from us, we want them to re-engage. We first came up with a policy called friends to all and enemy to none. As a country, we befriend everyone and we do not want any enemies but it does not mean that we do not have those people who hate us. They may hate us but our policy is that we do not hate anyone.

We further stated that if you want to trade with us and cooperate with us, you are free to come and work with us through our policy, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business.’ We also said we are the leaders and owners of this country and came up with a policy, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’ We also went further to say that as a country, we do not want anyone in our society to be left behind or any place to be left behind.

