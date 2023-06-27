Zimbabwe food inflation for June goes haywire

Stories

Zimbabwe food inflation for June goes haywire

0

Zimbabwe’s food inflation shot up by a whopping 104% between May and June largely because of the decline in the local currency but non-food inflation rose by only 49.5%.

Annual inflation more than doubled from 86.5% in May to 175.5% in June while overall month-on-month inflation shot up from 15.7% to 74.5% in June.

Zimbabwe is holding elections in August and the economy seems to be the biggest challenge to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

Eleven candidates are vying for president.

(5 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in