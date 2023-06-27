Zimbabwe food inflation for June goes haywire

Zimbabwe’s food inflation shot up by a whopping 104% between May and June largely because of the decline in the local currency but non-food inflation rose by only 49.5%.

Annual inflation more than doubled from 86.5% in May to 175.5% in June while overall month-on-month inflation shot up from 15.7% to 74.5% in June.

Zimbabwe is holding elections in August and the economy seems to be the biggest challenge to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

Eleven candidates are vying for president.

