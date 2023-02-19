Zimbabwe Education Minister issues statement on leakage of 2022 O-Level Exam

Zimbabwe Primary and Secondary Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu says last year’s O-Level examination leak was from one school, Thokozane Secondary School in Matebeleland South.

Question papers in three subjects leaked from Thokozane Secondary School in Matabeleland South Province and circulated on WhatsApp and some social media platforms.

The question papers were peddled by some ordinary citizens and some Advanced Level candidates charging those who needed the question papers.

Candidates and school officials and ordinary citizens who posted question papers on WhatsApp and those buying them were arrested and appeared in court. The sentences they got, however, were either community service or fines.

Kudakwashe Betserayi who fraudulently registered an ECONET SIM card in ZIMSEC’s name and sold question papers was arrested in Masvingo and is still on remand.

The Head and the Deputy Head of Thokozane Secondary School are still in custody in remand in Filabusi.

Below is the full statement

MINISTERIAL STATEMENT

MANAGEMENT OF THE LEAKAGE OF SOME ORDINARY LEVEL EXAMINATION QUESTIONS PAPERS

THE MINISTER OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION (HON. DR. E. NDLOVU): Madam Speaker, I would like to thank you for giving me this opportunity to present my Ministerial Statement on the leakage of some Ordinary Level examination questions papers. I brought with me ZIMSEC officials who will assist me in some of these issues.

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council conducted the 2022 examinations at Grade 7 Ordinary and Advanced Levels and published the results on 30th November, 2022, 3rd February 2023 and 13th January 2023 respectively. The results publication dates returned to the normal dates when the school calendar ran without any disturbances. In 2020 and 2021, there was COVID-19 pandemic induced disruptions to the school calendar.

The Grade 7 and the Advanced Level examinations went on without any incidence. However, the administration of the Ordinary Level examinations experienced some problems which were caused by a leakage of some subjects at a standalone cluster centre, Thokozane Secondary School in Matabeleland South Province.

This statement will focus on the following:

The investigations of the leakage when it was reported.

The brief that was given to the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.

The Board meetings that were held to give direction on how to deal with the leakage.

The questions which were forwarded to the Hon. Minister, which is myself, from Parliament, and

Conclusion

The Investigations of the Leakage when it was reported

Continued next page

(75 VIEWS)