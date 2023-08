The Zimbabwe dollar today shed only $3.58 against the United States dollar to average $4 559.7414.

Offers ranged from $4 550 to $4 584 with USD$17.5 million of the US$20 on offer being taken.

The local currency has been sliding marginally against the United States dollar but has remained below $4 600.

Zimbabwe is holding crucial elections in 15 days.

