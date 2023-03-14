Zimbabwe dollar sheds only $4.66 to end at $912.58 to...

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar sheds only $4.66 to end at $912.58 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed only $4.66 to average $912.5828 against the United States dollar,one of the lowest drops so far this year.

The black market rate, however, shifted a little with the cash rate at Zimpricecheck now at $1 200 and the swipe rate at $1 400.

Zimpricecheck put the black market buy rate even lower at $1 120 and the sell rate at $1 260.

A total of US$19.8 million was allotted to 423 companies today with US$17.3 million going to 211 large firms.

Offers at the auction ranged from $910 to $996.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

