Zimbabwe dollar sheds $17.76 to land at $4 577.50 to...

Stories

Hot

Zimbabwe dollar sheds $17.76 to land at $4 577.50 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar continued its slide against the United States dollar shedding $17.76 to average $4 577.5024 with only one week to the crucial elections which will decide the country’s next leader.

Zimbabwe is holding harmonised elections on 23 August with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of ZANU-PF and Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change as the main contenders. There are nine other candidates vying for the country’s top post.

The Zimbabwe dollar was under serious attack in June but it has now stabilised with the central bank saying it will continue its tight monetary policy measures to maintain the currency’s stability.

US$18.9 million out of the US$20 million on offer was taken up at today’s auction.

Offers ranged from $4 559 to $4 600.

The local currency could strengthen after the elections if ZANU-PF wins as Mnangagwa has indicated that the Zimbabwe dollar is here to stay.

Zimbabwe allowed multiple currency use until 2025.

(66 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in