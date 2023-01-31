Zimbabwe dollar officially breaches $800 to the US dollar

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar officially breaches $800 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by $22.29 to average $801.6023 against the United States dollar, a fall of $96.19 since the auction re-opened on 10 January.

A total of US$18.3 million was allotted today but bids that qualified required US$26.3 million. Some 111 bids from the small and medium businesses and 52 bids from large firms were not allotted.

Offers ranged from $800 to $860 closing the gap with the black market rates which range from $900 to $1100.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has said it will liberalise the exchange rate this quarter.

(94 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in