Zimbabwe dollar officially breaches $1 000 to the US dollar

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar officially breaches $1 000 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today officially breached the $1 000 mark to clock $1 000.0227 to the United States dollar.

A total of US$18.9 million was allotted to 290 small businesses and 292 to large firms with offers ranging from $978 to $1 125. Rates at Zimpricecheck ranged from $1 200 to $1 800.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said it was encouraging that inflationary pressures continued to ease due to a combination of fiscal consolidation and tight monetary policy measures, but while inflation has been declining following the government’s decision to switch to bended inflation because 75% of the transactions in the country are now in United States dollars, the local currency continues to tumble. 

On the streets of Bulawayo the local currency is going for $1 400 to the greenback.

IH Securities says that the local currency depreciated by 34% in March and the black-market premium widened by 64%.

(19 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in