The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by $10.88 to average $892.6349 against the United States, slightly closing the gap with the black market rate which remained stagnant at $1 000 to $1 300.

Offers at today’s auction ranged from $885 to $990.

A total of US$1.6 million was allotted to 205 small and medium enterprises and 174 large firms.

