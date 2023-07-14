Zimbabwe dollar gains against the US dollar again- now at...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar gains against the US dollar again- now at $4883.82

0

The Zimbabwe dollar continued its rally against the United States dollar gaining $115 to average $4 883.8208 against the greenback.

Offers at today’s wholesale auction ranged from $4 700 to $5 037 meaning the local currency could gain more ground against the United States dollar.

Only US$4.8 million was allotted, less than a quarter of the US$20 million that was available.

According to Zimpricecheck, the black market rate is now $6 800 but on the streets one can only get  about $5 300.

(38 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in