Zimbabwe dollar gains against the US dollar again- now at $4883.82

The Zimbabwe dollar continued its rally against the United States dollar gaining $115 to average $4 883.8208 against the greenback.

Offers at today’s wholesale auction ranged from $4 700 to $5 037 meaning the local currency could gain more ground against the United States dollar.

Only US$4.8 million was allotted, less than a quarter of the US$20 million that was available.

According to Zimpricecheck, the black market rate is now $6 800 but on the streets one can only get about $5 300.

