The Zimbabwe dollar has firmed for the fourth consecutive time gaining $144.90 in two days to average $5 251.06 cents against the United States dollar.

Prices of some goods have started falling but Consumer Council of Zimbabwe chief executive Rosemary Mpfou said businesses were not reducing prices as quickly as they increased them when the dollar fell.

Eyes will be on Tuesday’s auction to see if the local currency will gain again.

