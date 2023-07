The Zimbabwe dollar today firmed by more than $100 to average $4771.3854 against the United States dollar, a gain of $2 155.19 since it hit a low of $6 926.5764 on 20 June.

Offers at today’s auction ranged from $4 500 to $4 900 leaving room for further improvement.

Today US$11.6 million out of the US$20 million on offer was taken. This was a significant improvement as over the last four weeks a third or less was being allotted.

