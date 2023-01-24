Zimbabwe dollar falls by $47 to $779.31 to the US...

Zimbabwe dollar falls by $47 to $779.31 to the US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by $47.31 to average $779.3101 to the United States dollar but the black market remained stagnant at between $900 to $1 100 to the United States dollar.

A total of 445 bids totalling nearly US$24 million were accepted at today’s auction but only 250 bids were allotted a total of US$13.9 million.

Business has been calling for the liberalisation of the foreign currency market because the auction is now playing a minimal role as nearly 90% of the foreign currency being paid out of the country is now coming from foreign currency accounts.

The government said it would be watching inflation trends before liberalising the market.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya is expected to present his monetary policy statement next month.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

