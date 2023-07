The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by 12 cents at average $4 517.1359 against the United States dollar, the first time in more than five weeks that it has lost against the greenback.

Offers narrowed by $80 with the highest offer remaining static at $4 580 and the lowest up at $4 500.

A total of US$14.2 million of the US$20 million that was on offer was taken up.

Zimbabwe is going for elections on 23 August, now less than four weeks away.

(91 VIEWS)