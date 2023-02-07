Zimbabwe dollar drops to $831.81, black market now at $1...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar drops to $831.81, black market now at $1 300

0

The Zimbabwe dollar continues to fall against the United States dollar and is now officially at $831.8147 but it is failing to close the gap with the black market which is now at $1 300.

Some economists have predicted that the local currency could end the year at $3 200 but officials say it will drop to $1 500 at most.

Speculation continues to play havoc with the local currency as the reserve bank says the country has enough foreign currency with nostro account balances of over US$2 billion.

A total of US$19.2 million was allotted today with the bulk, US$16.9 million going to large companies.

Offers at the auction ranged from $830 to $890 while those on the black market ranged from $1 000 to0 $1 300.

(62 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in