Zimbabwe dollar drops to $5 738.72 to the US dollar

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar drops to $5 738.72 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar continued its steady decline to the United States dollar shedding just $20 at the latest auction to average $5 738.217 to the greenback.

Confidence seems to have returned to the local market after the government extended use of the multiple currency by five years to 2030 by which time it hopes to have restored confidence in the local currency.

The country’s central bank has called for increased use of the local currency to increase its demand.

Offers at yesterday’s auction ranged from $5 722 to $5 775 but there are calls to liberalise the market by abandoning the auction and leaving trading to banks.

The black market rate has remained steady at $7 500 but there is so much shortage of hard cash that the indicative cash rate is $4 000.

(17 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in