Zimbabwe dollar drops by $17 to $5 755.081

The Zimbabwe dollar today dropped by $16.99 to average $5 755.081 against the United States dollar.
The local currency has been on the slide for more than four months but the drop has been gradual.
Offers ranged from $5 745 to $5 781.
(34 VIEWS)
The Zimbabwe dollar today dropped by $16.99 to average $5 755.081 against the United States dollar.
The local currency has been on the slide for more than four months but the drop has been gradual.
Offers ranged from $5 745 to $5 781.
(34 VIEWS)
0 Comments