Zimbabwe dollar drops by $17 to $5 755.081

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar drops by $17 to $5 755.081

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today dropped by $16.99 to average $5 755.081 against the United States dollar.

The local currency has been on the slide for more than four months but the drop has been gradual.

Offers ranged from $5 745 to $5 781.

(34 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in