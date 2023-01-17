Zimbabwe dollar down to $732 to the US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $26.59 to average $732.0036 against the United States dollar but it is still way off the black market rates which range from $900 for cash to $1 100 for swipe.

One economist said the local currency will plunge to $1 500 to the greenback by June, but the same economist, Gift Mugano, last year said the local currency would collapse by June. It did not. It only breached the $1 000 mark on the black market this year.

A total of US$14.5 million was allotted to 165 small businesses and 116 corporations today with the bulk, US$12.7 million, going to large companies.

Offers at the auction ranged from $711 to $790.

With elections due in July or August the local currency will be under siege either through government spending or those seeking to discredit the present government. 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

