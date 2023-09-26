Zimbabwe dollar down by $237 to $5 252.66

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $237.23 to average $5 252.6558 to the United States dollar as it continued its slide against the greenback.

The local currency has lost $675.15 since last month’s elections which were won by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa rejected the results though Members of Parliament and councillors from his party that were elected were sworn in.

Chamisa is lobbying for fresh elections but one of the country’s leading clerics Father Fidelis Mukonori who was often described as former President Roberet Mugabe’s personal priest has called on Chamisa to concede defeat so that the country can move forward.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

