The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $13.79 to average $4 556.1616 as it continued its slide against the United States dollar.

The gap between the lowest and highest offers also narrowed to just $38.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee has decided to maintain the current tight monetary measures which have seen the Zimbabwe dollar firm against the US dollar after sliding to its lowest rate in June.

Zimbabwe is holding crucial elections in 20 days.

