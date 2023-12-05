Zimbabwe diaspora remittances have surpassed FDI and Aid for more...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances have surpassed FDI and Aid for more than 10 years

0

Remittances from Zimbabweans abroad have surpassed foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and official development assistance since 2009.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee, which met last Friday, remittances accounted for 16% of the US$9.4 billion that came into the country in the 10 months to the end of October this year.

The MPC therefore recommended that the government should extend fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for FDI to diaspora investments in the country.

Below is the full MPC statement:

(36 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in