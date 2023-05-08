Zimbabwe Constitutional Court dismisses Mwonzora’s application to postpone elections

Zimbabwe’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, has dismissed an application by Movement for Democratic Change leader Douglas Mwonzora to postpone this year’s elections because the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s delimitation report is deeply flawed.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the application had been dismissed with no order as to the costs because no cause of action had been advanced by the application. He said full reasons will follow in due course.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in July or August.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted that he would announce the election date this month.

Mwonzora described the Constitutional Court ruling as political, adding that this was not the end of the case.

Hear what he said:





