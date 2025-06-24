Zimbabwe among the 50 poorest countries in the world

Zimbabwe, which aims to become an upper middle income country in five years, is one of the 50 poorest countries in the world according to 2025 gross domestic product per capita estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

Ironically, India, the fourth largest economy in the world after the United States, China and Germany, is ranked 50.

Zimbabwe is at number 37 with an income of $2 199 way above that of the poorest country, South Sudan, which stands at $251.

India’s per capita income is estimated at $2 878 making it a lower middle income country.

To qualify as an upper middle income economy, a country must have a per capita income of between $4 516 and $14 005.

Most of the poorest countries are in Sub‑Saharan Africa.

Africa accounts for 19% of the global population but only 3% of the $113 trillion world economy.

