Zimbabwe among five countries with the best education system in Africa

Zimbabwe, one of the countries most vilified by its own citizens, apparently has one of the best education systems in Africa.

According to local fact-checking organisation, Zimfact, Zimbabwe is rated as one of the five countries with the best education system on the continent.

Zimfact says according to the World Economic Forum, which organises the famous Davos conference each year, the top five countries are Mauritius,Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Below is Zimfact’s take:

Continued next page

(135 VIEWS)