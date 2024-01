Zimbabwe has been ranked as the 5th country with the most expensive fuel in Africa according to a list compiled by GlobalPetrolPrices.com for 8 January 2024.

Central African Republic tops the list followed by Senegal, Seychelles and Morocco.

Libya has the cheapest fuel on the continent at only US$0.031 just slightly higher than Iran which has the cheapest fuel in the world at US$0.029.

Hong Kong has the most expensive fuel at US$3.10 a litre.

