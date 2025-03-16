Zimbabwe among 43 countries that could face a US travel ban

Zimbabwe has been named one of the 43 countries that could face a travel ban from the United States, but it is in the third, much safer, category which has 22 countries.

According to the New York Times, Zimbabwe is in the “yellow” category in which, once listed, countries have 60 days to clear up perceived deficiencies.

The deficiencies “could include failing to share with the United States information about incoming travellers, purportedly inadequate security practices for issuing passports, or the selling of citizenship to people from banned countries, which could serve as a loophole around the restrictions”, the paper says.

The red list has 11 countries. Citizens from these countries are outrightly barred from entering the United States.

Another 10 countries are on the orange list. Travel from these countries is restricted but not cut off. Affluent people might be allowed to travel to the United States on business. Others might be subjected to in person interviews to get visas.

Countries on the Red List

All travel banned

Afghanistan Bhutan Cuba Iran Libya North Korea Somalia Sudan Syria Venezuela Yemen

