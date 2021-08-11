The Insider

Zimbabwe allows those fully vaccinated to attend church as coronavirus...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe allows those fully vaccinated to attend church as coronavirus vaccine doses surpass 3 million

0

Zimbabwe today allowed those who have been fully vaccinated to attend church as it vaccinated more than 43 000 people with 23 154 getting the second jab to bring the total of those who have been fully vaccinated to 1 084 392.

A total of 20 628 got their first dose today raising the total to date to 1 933 220.

Those fully vaccinated now constitute 10% of the targeted 10 million the country says it intends to vaccinate to attain herd immunity.

There were 696 new cases today but 41 people died, an increase of 10 from yesterday. Eighteen of the deaths were in Harare which also recorded 327 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 2 664.

Manicaland had a whopping 863 recoveries bringing down the number of active cases to 2 747.

There was little movement in Mashonaland East which still has 3 796 active cases. Bulawayo dropped to 902 active cases.

Church services were banned when the country brought back a level four lockdown. Although the government has allowed those fully vaccinated to attend church services, it warned that those who attended without being fully vaccinated would be arrested along with their pastors or church leaders.

(14 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in