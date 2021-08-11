Zimbabwe allows those fully vaccinated to attend church as coronavirus vaccine doses surpass 3 million

Zimbabwe today allowed those who have been fully vaccinated to attend church as it vaccinated more than 43 000 people with 23 154 getting the second jab to bring the total of those who have been fully vaccinated to 1 084 392.

A total of 20 628 got their first dose today raising the total to date to 1 933 220.

Those fully vaccinated now constitute 10% of the targeted 10 million the country says it intends to vaccinate to attain herd immunity.

There were 696 new cases today but 41 people died, an increase of 10 from yesterday. Eighteen of the deaths were in Harare which also recorded 327 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 2 664.

Manicaland had a whopping 863 recoveries bringing down the number of active cases to 2 747.

There was little movement in Mashonaland East which still has 3 796 active cases. Bulawayo dropped to 902 active cases.

Church services were banned when the country brought back a level four lockdown. Although the government has allowed those fully vaccinated to attend church services, it warned that those who attended without being fully vaccinated would be arrested along with their pastors or church leaders.

