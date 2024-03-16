Zimbabwe- 16th biggest economy in Africa

Zimbabwe is the 16th biggest economy in Africa according to data from the International Monetary Fund. But Africa with its 54 countries and 1.4 billion people has a smaller economy than that of the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom and France.

Africa’s gross domestic product is estimated at US$3 trillion which is smaller than that of the US estimated at US$28 trillion, China (S$18.6 trillion), Germany (US$4.7 trillion), Japan (US$4.3 trillion), India (US$4.1 trillion), the United Kingdom (US$3.6 trillion) and France (US$3.2 trillion).

South Africa, the largest economy in Africa, only has a GDP of US$401 billion, followed by Nigeria with US$395 billion, Egypt (US$358 billion),Algeria (US$239 billion), and Ethiopia (US$192 billion).

Zimbabwe has the fifth largest economy in the Southern African Development Community after South Africa, Angola, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

