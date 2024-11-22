ZiG loses steam, falls against US dollar for five consecutive days

The Zimbabwe Gold fell against the United States dollar for five consecutive days from Monday to Friday dropping from 25.2836 last Friday to 25.2842 on Monday and down to 25.3326 today.

This decline is, however, still way off a low of 28.6829 it reached on 1 November, more than a month after the local currency was devalued from 14:1 to nearly 25:1 on 27 September.

The fall coincided with the payment of bonuses to civil servants which has been staggered for two months, meaning that the local currency could be under pressure until the end of the festive season as civil servants would be in a scramble to get US dollars as a store of value.

The black market rate seems to be stable at 35-40:1, though one of the websites that tracks the exchange rates has not been updated for a week.

