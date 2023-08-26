ZANU-PF fails to clinch two-thirds majority in Parliament

ZANU-PF fails to clinch two-thirds majority in Parliament

The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front has failed to win the two-thirds majority in Parliament that it was aiming for, winning 136 of the 209 seats contested with the Citizens Coalition for Change getting 73.

ZANU-PF failed to clinch a single seat in Bulawayo where the nomination of CCC candidates had been nullified for late filing before the decision was reversed.

CCC, which performed better than in the last election when it contested as the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance  gained 10 more elected seats while ZANU-PF lost nine.

One seat in Gutu is still vacant and will be filled through a by-election.

Results for the crucial presidential election are still pending.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

