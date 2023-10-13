ZANU-PF chairing 15 parliamentary committees, CCC 7

The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is chairing 15 of the 22 parliamentary committees with the Citizens Coalition for Change chairing seven.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said this was in line with the outcome of the August elections which ZANU-PF won. 

CCC is disputing the election results but did not challenge the outcome in court.

It is calling on the Southern African Development Community and the African Union to intervene so that the country can hold fresh elections.

The SADC Electoral Observation Mission, however, said in its final report any dispute must be settled by the local courts.

The CCC is chairing some key portfolio committees like Public Accounts, Health, Information and Energy.

Below is the full breakdown of who is chairing what.

 

 

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

