Your chance to write for a respected publication

The Insider welcomes articles from its readers. 

It is mainly interested in opinion pieces and commentary. 

News tips are welcome too. 

Send your articles to: charlesrukuni@insiderzim.com.

Or whatsapp +263779507032

